The Tony Awards will air a live, exclusive pre-show on Pluto as part of a new partnership between the streaming platform and CBS.

Aptly titled “The Tony Awards: Act One,” the special will air on the streamer June 11 in the 90 minutes leading up to the live Broadway theater awards ceremony on CBS and Paramount+.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Pluto TV to kick off this year’s Tony Awards celebration,” Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS, said in a statement Tuesday. “This cross-company partnership allows us to utilize the breadth of the Paramount Global family to bring the best of Broadway into homes of more viewers than ever before.”

“We’re excited to spotlight this live, exclusive pre-show event for Broadway’s biggest night,” Jeff Grossman, EVP of content and business operations for Paramount Streaming, added. “Our partnership with CBS continues to bring even more programming from across the Paramount ecosystem to Pluto TV audiences for free.”

The 76th Tony Awards will again be hosted by “West Side Story” Oscar winner and “Diana: The Musical” Tony nominee Ariana DeBose.

Shifting uptown from its longstanding location at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the ceremony will for the first time this year but hosted at the historic United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

The Tonys are produced by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss serve as executive producers via the latter, and Weiss will direct.

Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced May 2.