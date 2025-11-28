Tony Germano, Brazilian Voice Actor for Netflix and Nickelodeon, Dies at 55

Tony Germano, Brazilian actor and voice artist who lent his voice to a handful of Netflix and Nickelodeon projects, passed away Wednesday. He was 55.

The actor, whose dubbed Portuguese voice work for projects including Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky” and “Dicky & Dawn” as well as Netflix’s “Go, Dog, Go!,” passed away in the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 26 following a fall at his residence, which caused injuries he could not sustain, a representative for Germano said in a statement to People.

“We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues,” the statement read. “Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt.”

A service for Germano took place at the Bosque da Paz Cemetery in Vargem Grande Paulista the day after his passing on Thursday, Nov. 27, and a burial has been scheduled.

Beyond his voice work, Germano appeared in Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” and he had recently appeared in several films, including include “Labyrinth of Lost Boys,” “An Unforgettable Year: Autumn,” “Phantom Summer” and “As Núpcias de Drácula,” as well as short films “The Angel in the Pit” and “O Bosque dos Sonâmbulos.”

Germano also graced the stage in theatrical productions of “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Miss Saigon” and “Jekyll & Hyde.”

Following news of his passing, Miguel Falabella, a Brazilian actor and friend of Germano’s who had worked with him on productions of “Annie” and “Man of La Mancha,” paid tribute to the actor on social media on Thursday, saying the “impeccable professional” “bids farewell to this plane of existence amidst thunderous applause from his peers,” per a translated statement.

Matheus Marchetti, who directed Germano in nearly all of his recent film work, also applauded Germano’s performance in “Man of La Mancha” in a social media tribute, noting that after seeing him perform “all the musicals I loved most [he] couldn’t even imagine that someone of his caliber would participate in one of [his] projects,” per the translated statement.

“I’m so lucky to have found such a generous, talented, and captivating soul as Tony Germano. It’s one of the rarest gifts,” Marchetti said in the translated statement. “Sad for those who couldn’t act alongside him, whether on stage, on screen, or in life. Those of us who were able to have even just a little bit of Tony in our lives are very, very lucky. See you later, piccolino. Keep enchanting the world with that contagious laugh, which we already miss so much here.”