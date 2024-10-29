Seth Meyers Stunned by Trump Actually Trying to Disavow Tony Hinchcliffe: ‘Won’t Even Distance Himself From Hannibal Lecter’ | Video

The Trump campaign has been actively trying to distance itself from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe after he made racist jokes at a New York rally for Trump over the weekend, and Seth Meyers is stunned — mostly because Trump rarely shuns anyone. Not even Al Capone or Hannibal Lecter.

Among the remarks he made at the event, Hinchcliffe inferred that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage,” and immediately drew harsh criticisms from both sides of the aisle.

And, though fellow stand-up comedian Cristela Alonzo explained that it is more than likely that the Trump campaign vetted Hinchcliffe and picked him because he’d reflect Trump’s views, officials nonetheless released a statement saying “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

“You know how bad something has to be for the Trump campaign to distance themselves from it? Trump won’t even distance himself from Hannibal Lecter!” Meyers marveled during his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night.

“He’s bragging about how similar he is to Scarface. I never thought I’d see the day when the Trump campaign is distancing themselves from something said at one of their own rallies,” he continued.

Naturally, Meyers had a few more jokes about the whole event, including roasting Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk and Hulk Hogan, all of whom appeared on stage. But, as always, Meyers also gave his serious opinion on the matter.

“This rally was a grotesque and odious scene, a brazen display of racism and fascism that was so alienating to normal, decent people, even Republicans in the Trump campaign are now distancing themselves from it,” he said.

“The only people who were excited by any of this were the weirdos who were on stage laughing, and ripping their shirts off, and screaming like they were about to blow their jackwad.”

That last word was provided by vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz, whose immediate reaction to seeing Hinchcliffe’s performance was ““Who is that jackwad?”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.