‘Too Much’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Lena Dunham’s New Netflix Show?

Lena Dunham is making her TV return with “Too Much,” loosely based on her own experience moving to London and meeting her husband, British musician Luis Felber.

With Dunham deciding not to star in “Too Much,” “Hacks” breakout Megan Stalter stars as Jessica, who meets indie musician Felix, played by “The White Lotus” Season 2 star Will Sharpe. Don’t worry, though, Dunham still appears on-screen as Jessica’s sister, who’s dealing with her own issues in her marriage (her husband is played by “Girls” star Andrew Rannells).

There are plenty of other “Girls” and “Camping” casting Easter Eggs in “Too Much,” with a slew of A-listers popping into the Netflix romcom series, including Naomi Watts, Jessica Alba, Rita Ora and Andrew Scott, among others.

Megan Stalter as Jessica Salmon

Netflix

Megan Stalter stars as Jessica Salmon, an American who moves to London after a devastating breakup for a fresh start. Stalter is best known for starring in “Hacks” as Kayla, and she can also be seen in “Cora Bora” and “Problemista.”

Will Sharpe as Felix Remen

Netflix

Will Sharpe stars as Felix Remen, a British musician who is trying his best to put his vices behind him when he meets Jessica. Sharpe is best known for starring in “The White Lotus” Season 2 and “A Real Pain.”

Michael Zegen as Zev

Netflix

Michael Zegen plays Zev, Jessica’s ex-boyfriend who, shortly after ending their relationship of seven years, quickly starts a new relationship with Wendy Jones. Zev is best known for appearing in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Penguin.”

Emily Ratajkowski as Wendy Jones

Netflix

Emily Ratajkowski plays Wendy Jones, Zev’s new girlfriend and the target of Jessica’s disdain. Ratajkowski has also appeared in “Gone Girl,” “I Feel Pretty” and “We Are Your Friends.”

Lena Dunham as Nora

Netflix

“Too Much” creator Lena Dunham steps on-screen as Nora, Jessica’s older sister who’s going through a divorce and moves back home with her 13-year-old son.

Dunham is best known for starring in “Girls” as Hannah Horvath, and has also appeared in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Treasure” and “Sharp Stick.”

Andrew Rannells as Jameson

Netflix

Andrew Rannells plays Jameson, Jessica’s boss and her former brother-in-law who has moved out to Brooklyn as he explores his sexuality. He encourages Jessica to get a fresh start and helps arrange her move to London.

Rannells is best known for starring in “Girls” alongside Dunham, and he has also appeared in “The Intern,” “Girls5Eva” and “A Simple Favor.”

Rita Wilson as Lois

Netflix

Rita Wilson plays Lois, Jessica and Nora’s mom who’s also working on her second act when it comes to romance. Wilson can be seen in “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Now and Then,” “Girls” and “Gloria Bell.”

Rhea Perlman as Dottie

Netflix

Rhea Perlman plays Dottie, Jessica’s grandmother who’s not afraid to get down to the nitty gritty details. Perlman is best known for starring in “Cheers,” “Matilda,” “Barbie” and “Canadian Bacon,” among others.

Richard E. Grant as Jonno

Netflix

Richard E. Grant plays Jonno, Jessica’s eccentric boss at her London office. You might recognize him from “Saltburn,” “Death of a Unicorn,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” or “Gosford Park.” He also appeared in four episodes of “Girls” as Jasper, who attended rehab alongside Jessa.

Naomi Watts as Ann

Netflix

Naomi Watts plays Ann, Jonno’s wife with whom Jessica becomes enthralled during a dinner party. Watts is best known for starring in “Mulholland Drive,” “King Kong,” “The Watcher” and “The Impossible.”

Janicza Bravo as Kim

Netflix

Janicza Bravo plays Kim, Jessica’s colleague in London. While Bravo is best known for directing films like “Zola,” you might recognize her from Dunham’s “Camping,” “Sharp Stick,” “Fully Realized Humans” or “Greener Grass.”

Leo Reich as Boss

Netflix

Leo Reich plays Boss, another one of Jessica’s London-based colleagues. Reich can be seen in “Break Clause” and “Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!”