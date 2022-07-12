Turning Red

"Turning Red" (Disney/Pixar)

‘Turning Red’ Is the Most In-Demand Animated Movie on Streaming | Charts

by | July 12, 2022 @ 3:41 PM

While Disney+ dominates the film genre for demand, Netflix and HBO Max also make the cut, according to Parrot Analytics

It’s not surprising that Disney dominates the animated film landscape. The top three animated films in second-quarter 2022, were “Turning Red,” “Encanto,” and “Luca,” according to Parrot Analytics‘ newly launched Movie Demand data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

The dominance of “Turning Red” demonstrates continued demand and adoration for both Pixar and Disney Animation titles. “Turning Red” — the coming-of-age movie that follows 13-year-old Mei Lee who turns into a giant red panda when she’s excited — saw a staggering 81 times the average demand of all other films in the United States, putting it in the exceptional category, which only 0.2% of films reach. 

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

