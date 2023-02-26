‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Elvis’ Win Awards From Motion Picture Sound Editors

“Top Gun: Maverick,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Moonage Daydream” and “Good Night Oppy” have won feature-film awards at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards, which were handed out on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Elvis” are all nominated in the Oscars’ Best Sound category, a combined category that for the past three years has included both sound editing and sound mixing. When the Oscars had a separate category for sound editing, the Feature Effects/Foley category won by “Top Gun” was the most reliable predictor of Oscar success, but direct comparisons have been harder to make since the categories were merged.

“Elvis” won the award for music editing, “Banshees” for feature dialogue and ADR, “Pinocchio” for feature animation, “All Quiet” for foreign-language feature, “Good Night Oppy” for feature documentary and “Moonage Daydream” for music editing in a documentary.

In the non-theatrical and television categories, winners included “The Crown,” “Stranger Things,” “The Bear,” “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Prey” and “Love, Death & Robots.”

In honorary awards, Tom Cruise and Joe Kosinski presented the MPSE Filmmaker Award to Jerry Bruckheimer, while the MPSE Career Achievement Award went to Gwendolyn Yates Whittle.

The ceremony took place at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.

Here is the list of winners. The list with individual winners is available at the MPSE website.

Sound Editorial Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR: “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary: “Good Night Oppy”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature: “All Quiet on the Western Front”



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation: “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary: “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”: “Gloves Are Off”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature: “Prey”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation: “Love, Death & Robots”: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR: “The Crown”: “Gunpowder”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley: “Stranger Things”: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form: “The Bear”: “Review”

Music Editorial Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form: “Stranger Things”: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form: “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin”: “Torschlusspanik”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary: “Moonage Daydream”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture: “Elvis”

Game Editorial Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR: “Immortality”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music: “God of War Ragnarök”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley: “God of War Ragnarök”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award): “Brutal”