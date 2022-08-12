Ewan McGregor on “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” (Disney+)

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is the World’s Most In-Demand New Series of Q2 | Charts

by | August 12, 2022 @ 3:52 PM

The ”Star Wars“ prequel beats fellow Disney+ series ”Ms. Marvel“ and Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“

The most globally in-demand new series premiere of second-quarter 2022 was Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” In the first 30 days after its premiere on May 27, it had 75.6 times the demand of the average series globally, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

This puts “Obi-Wan Kenobi” in the lead by a substantial margin, ahead of other new series premieres last quarter. It significantly outpaced demand for the latest Disney+ Marvel series, “Ms. Marvel,” which clocked 46.2 times the average series demand in its first month.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

CBS Big Brother Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Posts Big Thursday Primetime Ratings – But CBS Doesn’t Win the Night

How College-Set TV Shows Are Finally Portraying the Student Loan Debt Crisis
Full Mint Films Web 3 Hollywood

Full Mint Films Hopes to Be at the Center of Hollywood’s Convergence With Web3

Why Hollywood Is in a Mad Rush to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Options | Video
CBS Big Brother Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Wins Wednesday’s Highly Competitive Primetime Ratings Battle

Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney

Will Hollywood’s $21 Billion Cash Hoard Be Enough to Save Studios? | Analysis

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spin-Off, 3 More Series Shake Up Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Primetime Tuesday Ratings With First Live Show of the Season
Bluey Disney+

Disney+ Won’t Have Ads in Profiles for Kids and Preschoolers at Launch

Why Is Hollywood Supporting ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Republican John Thune’s Reelection Campaign?