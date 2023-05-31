Viewers love puppies ... and sports shows like "Ted Lasso."

Viewers love puppies ... and sports shows like "Ted Lasso." (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ to Hulu’s ‘White Man Can’t Jump': Sports Score in Streaming | Charts

by | May 31, 2023 @ 8:00 AM

And in this week’s linear rankings, the finales for ABC’s ”American Idol“ and NBC’s ”The Voice“ top the list

The Wrap Report tracks the most-watched programs across streaming and linear TV, with viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Sports-related shows and movies made a strong appearance in the latest Wrap Report, starting with Apple TV+’s flagship comedy series “Ted Lasso,” which had another strong week for May 17-23, landing in third place ahead of Tuesday’s season finale, according to the latest Wrap Report. Ted and the gang continued to capture the hearts of audiences, featuring in the top 10 nearly every week since Season 3 premiered.

Samba TV

