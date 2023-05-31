Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ to Hulu’s ‘White Man Can’t Jump': Sports Score in Streaming | Charts

And in this week’s linear rankings, the finales for ABC’s ”American Idol“ and NBC’s ”The Voice“ top the list

Sports-related shows and movies made a strong appearance in the latest Wrap Report, starting with Apple TV+’s flagship comedy series “Ted Lasso,” which had another strong week for May 17-23, landing in third place ahead of Tuesday’s season finale, according to the latest Wrap Report. Ted and the gang continued to capture the hearts of audiences, featuring in the top 10 nearly every week since Season 3 premiered.

The Wrap Report tracks the most-watched programs across streaming and linear TV, with viewership trends collected from Samba TV ’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Amazon’s Prime Video film “Air,” on Nike’s wooing of Michael Jordan, remained on the charts for another week, coming in at No. 4.

With the NBA playoffs in full swing and the WNBA season kicking off, die-hard basketball fans are out in full force and tuned in to the Hulu remake “White Men Can’t Jump,” with a half a million households watching in its opening weekend.

Though it’s been more than 30 years since the original, the nostalgia factor almost certainly helped drive viewership. Older Millennial households who may have watched the original film growing up overindexed compared to the national average, and it came in at No. 7 overall.

And Netflix continues to lean into sports content, with its new miniseries following UFC champion Conor McGregor. “McGregor Forever” follows the latest in McGregor’s career and picks up after his previous documentary on the streamer, “Notorious.” It hit No. 8.

Movies also proved popular. Topping the streaming charts for the second consecutive week was Jennifer Lopez’s original action thriller “The Mother,” which continues to find new audiences for Netflix.

Top streaming programs, May 17-23, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” captured the No. 2 spot on the streaming charts. Almost one million households watched the premiere of the latest Marvel film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” on Disney+ during its first five days on the service.

Though overall viewership of the third “Ant Man” film in the Marvel franchise fell short from other recent superhero films on the platform, it was successful in drawing diverse audiences, including Black and Hispanic households, which overindexed compared to the average U.S. household.

Netflix’s Dutch original thriller “Faithfully Yours” debuted at No. 5, appealing to a broad international audience. The streamer’s documentary on Playboy actress and model “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me” followed suit at No. 6.

The Oppenheim Group is back, with Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” premiering at No. 9 with all the drama fans might desire. Meanwhile, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” continued to rule the streaming charts, having landed on the top 10 chart for three weeks in a row now.

Top linear programs, May 17-23, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

On broadcast TV, the season finales of ABC’s “American Idol” and NBC’s “The Voice” topped the chart. “American Idol” crowned 18-year-old Iam Tongi of Hawaii as the latest winner, while on “The Voice” new coach Niall Horan and his team member, Gina Miles, took the gold home.

The “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament had another standout week, as its two telecasts landed the top 10 for the second consecutive week. Meanwhile, two of NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise shows, “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire,” earned spots among the most-watched list, while CBS scripted dramas “FBI” and “The Equalizer” remained on the broadcast top 10 for yet another week.

Meredith Brace is the chief marketing officer at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more data and analysis from Samba TV.