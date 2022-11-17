Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt - Interview with the Vampire.

Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt - Interview with the Vampire. Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Jumps to No. 3 In-Demand New Show Ahead of Its Season Finale | Chart

by | November 17, 2022 @ 3:15 PM

The AMC series saw the largest increase in demand on this week’s list

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

AMC’s “Interview With the Vampire” saw the largest jump in demand in this week’s top breakout shows ranking, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

