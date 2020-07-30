The feature directorial debuts of Halle Berry and Regina King will be part of the lineup at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, organizers announced on Thursday.
Berry’s film, “Bruised,” features the actor and director as a mixed martial arts star fighting for custody of her young daughter. King’s “One Night in Miami” is based on a play that fictionalizes a night in 1964 in which boxer Cassius Clay (soon to be Muhammad Ali), singer Sam Cooke, football player Jim Brown and activist Malcolm X met in a Florida hotel room.
Nearly half of the 50 selected features, 23, have a female director or co-director.
Other films among the 50 titles announced by TIFF include Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a drama from “The Rider” director that stars Frances McDormand; Francis Lee’s “Ammonite,” a female romance set in 1840s England and starring Saoirse Ronan, Kate Winslet and Fiona Shaw; Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “Good Joe Bell,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton and written by “Brokeback Mountain” screenwriters Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana; Ricky Staub’s “Concrete Cowboy,” with Idris Elba and Jharrel Jerome; Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman; Glendyn Ivin’s “Penguin Blooms,” with Naomi Watts and Jackie Weaver; Ben Sharrock’s “Limbo,” about a Syrian musician waiting in Scotland for a decision on his asylum request; Sonia Kennebeck’s “Enemies of the State,” about a family whose hacker son is targeted by the U.S. government.
Nonfiction films on the list include Werner Herzog’s “Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds,” a documentary about comets and asteroids; Sam Pollack’s “MLK/FBI,” about the FBI’s investigation and harassment of Martin Luther King Jr.; Oscar nominee Gianfranco Rosi’s “Notturno”; and documentary legend Frederick Wiseman’s “City Hall.”
As previously announced, Spike Lee’s film “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” a document of Byrne’s Broadway show, will be the opening-night film on Sept. 10. Mira Nair’s “A Suitable Boy,” taken from a decades-spanning TV miniseries, will close the festival 10 days later.
Viggo Mortensen’s “Falling,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was also chosen for the canceled Cannes Film Festival, will be part of the Toronto Film Festival lineup as well.
The lineup is long on films from around the world, with offerings from such international auteurs as Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), Michel Franco (“New Order”), Kornél Mundruczó (“Pieces of a Woman”), Naomi Kawase (“True Mothers”) and François Ozon (Summer of ’85”).
In a pandemic-affected year that has seen most awards shows postponed until deep into next year, the Toronto lineup is noticeably lacking in many studio awards films that typically use the fall festival circuit to launch their biggest contenders. While additional programming will be announced in upcoming weeks, TIFF has said that its feature lineup will consist of 50 films, the number that was announced on Thursday.
The Toronto Film Festival will be significantly scaled-down from its usual size, which typically includes more than 200 features over 10 days. The industry presence will be reduced, with many events and all press screenings taking place on the festival’s private viewing platform rather than in Toronto. Socially-distanced screenings will take place for local audiences, with the festival organizers saying in a statement that TIFF continues to work with public health officials, “with its number-one priority being the health and well-being of both Festival filmgoers and the residents of the entire community.”
The Toronto Film Festival 2020 lineup:
“180 Degree Rule,” Farnoosh Samadi | Iran
“76 Days,” Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen | USA
“Ammonite,” Francis Lee | United Kingdom
“Another Round” (“Druk”), Thomas Vinterberg | Denmark
“Bandar Band,” Manijeh Hekmat | Iran/Germany
“Beans,” Tracey Deer | Canada
“Beginning” (“Dasatskisi”), Dea Kulumbegashvili | Georgia/France
“The Best is Yet to Come” (“Bu Zhi Bu Xiu”), Wang Jing | China
“Bruised,” Halle Berry | USA
“City Hall,” Frederick Wiseman | USA
“Concrete Cowboy,” Ricky Staub | USA
“David Byrne’s American Utopia,” Spike Lee | USA (Opening Night)
“The Disciple,” Chaitanya Tamhane | India
“Enemies of the State,” Sonia Kennebeck | USA
“Falling,” Viggo Mortensen | Canada/United Kingdom
“The Father,” Florian Zeller | United Kingdom/France
“Fauna,” Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Canada
“Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds,” Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer | United Kingdom/USA
“Gaza mon amour,” Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser | France/ Germany/Portugal/Palestine/Qatar
“Get the Hell Out” (“Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan”), I-Fan Wang | Taiwan
“Good Joe Bell,” Reinaldo Marcus Green | USA
“I Care A Lot,” J Blakeson | United Kingdom
“Inconvenient Indian,” Michelle Latimer | Canada
“The Inheritance,” Ephraim Asili | USA
“Lift Like a Girl” (“Ash Ya Captain”), Mayye Zayed | Egypt/Germany/Denmark
“Limbo,” Ben Sharrock | United Kingdom
“Memory House” (“Casa de Antiguidades”), João Paulo Miranda Maria | Brazil/France
“MLK/FBI,” Sam Pollard | USA
“The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel,” Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott | Canada
“New Order” (“Nuevo orden”), Michel Franco | Mexico
“Night of the Kings” (“La Nuit des Rois”), Philippe Lacôte | Côte d’Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal
“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao | USA
“No Ordinary Man,” Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | Canada
“Notturno,” Gianfranco Rosi | Italy/France/Germany
“One Night in Miami,” Regina King | USA
“Penguin Bloom,” Glendyn Ivin | Australia/USA
“Pieces of a Woman,” Kornél Mundruczó | USA/Canada/Hungary
“Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time” (“Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre”), Lili Horvát | Hungary
“Quo Vadis, Aïda?” Jasmila Žbanić | Bosnia and Herzegovina/ Norway/The
Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey
“Shadow In The Cloud,” Roseanne Liang | USA/New Zealand
“Shiva Baby,” Emma Seligman | USA/Canada
“Spring Blossom,” Suzanne Lindon | Francesing Night Presentation
“A Suitable Boy,” Mira Nair | United Kingdom/India (Closing night)
“Summer of 85” (“Été 85”), François Ozon | France
“The Third Day,” Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly | United Kingdom
“Trickster,” Michelle Latimer | Canada
“True Mothers” (“Asa Ga Kuru”), Naomi Kawase | Japan
“Under the Open Sky” (“Subarashiki Sekai”), Miwa Nishikawa | Japan
“Violation,” Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | Canada
“Wildfire,” Cathy Brady | United Kingdom/Ireland
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
Universal Pictures
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" debuted on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
Warner Bros.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"Emma."
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters. It's available to stream now.
Focus Features
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. It's available on VOD now.
Sony Pictures
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hit VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
Lionsgate
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. released the Ben Affleck drama "The Way Back" -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
Warner Bros.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was made available for purchase on Friday, March 20, and the film hit Disney+ on April 3.
Disney/Pixar
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and has grossed $306 million worldwide theatrically. It's available on demand now.
Paramount Pictures
"The Call of the Wild"
20th Century Studios' feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog is available on demand now.
20th Century
"Downhill"
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. It's available on demand now.
Fox Searchlight
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" is the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania who journey to New York City to seek an abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and walked away with a Special Jury award. It's available for VOD now.
Focus Features
"Endings, Beginnings"
"Endings, Beginnings," a romantic drama from Drake Doremus starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, opened early on digital on April 17 and on demand on May 1. It was meant to open theatrically on May 1.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"To the Stars"
"To the Stars," a period drama set in 1960s Oklahoma that stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, was bumped up to a digital release on April 24 and an on demand release on June 1. Martha Stephens directed the film that premiered at Sundance in 2019 and was meant to be released theatrically by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie"
truTV's first-ever feature-length film arrived early on digital on April 1. Follow James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early '90s.
truTV
"Artemis Fowl"
Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantasy novel "Artemis Fowl" was meant to debut in theaters on May 29 but premiered exclusively on Disney+. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.
Disney
"The Infiltrators"
The theatrical release of Oscilloscope's docu-thriller "The Infiltrators" has been postponed, and the film was released on both Cable On Demand and Digital Platforms starting June 2.
Oscilloscope
"Working Man"
The March 27 theatrical release of "Working Man" has been canceled due to the theater closures, and the film premiered on May 5 via Video On Demand.
Brainstorm Media
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story"
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story," a sports documentary executive produced by NBA star Steph Curry, was made available for streaming on the new service Altavod between April 16-18 for $7.99 and is available for pre-order beginning April 9. 10% of all the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. The documentary tells the story of the player, Kenny Sailors, who pioneered the jump shot, and it features interviews with Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight and more.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
"Scoob!"
Warner Bros. announced on April 11 that it would release the family animated film “Scoob!” for digital ownership and premium video on-demand on May 15, making it the second film (after Universal's "Trolls World Tour") to cancel a planned theatrical release and head straight to home release pandemic.
Warner Bros.
"The King of Staten Island"
"The King of Staten Island," the comedy starring and co-written by "SNL" star Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, skipped its theatrical release date of June 19 and opened one week early on VOD everywhere on June 12.
Universal Pictures
"The High Note"
"The High Note," the latest film from "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra that stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, made its premiere on VOD on May 29. It was meant to open on May 8 theatrically.
Focus Features
"Waiting for the Barbarians"
Ciro Guerra's film starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson was originally slated for a theatrical release but was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films to instead be released via cable on demand and on digital in August
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Irresistible"
Jon Stewart's latest film, a political comedy called "Irresistible," will skip theaters and make its premiere online for on demand digital rental on June 26. The film from Focus Features stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne and was meant to open in theaters on May 29.
Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
"My Spy"
The Dave Bautista action comedy "My Spy" was originally meant for a theatrical release from STXfilms and was due to hit theaters in March. Amazon then acquired the film from STX and will now release it on streaming on June 26.
Amazon Studios
"The One and Only Ivan"
The animated Disney film based on Thea Sharrock's best-selling children's book "The One and Only Ivan" is the latest feature to skip theaters and move to Disney+. The movie features the voice talent of Angelina Jolie, Danny Devito, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren. The film was previously slated for theatrical release on August 14 but will now debut on Disney+ one week later on Aug. 21.
Disney
"The Secret Garden"
The re-imagining of the book "The Secret Garden" was meant to open in UK theaters in April but delayed its theatrical release until August. But STXfilms will now release the StudioCanal and Heyday Films movie on PVOD for $19.99 on August 7 in North America. "The Secret Garden" stars Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx.
STXfilms
1 of 29
“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.