‘The Toxic Avenger’ Arrives on Digital Later This Month | Exclusive

“The Toxic Avenger” is coming home. Cineverse will release Macon Blair’s new spin on the genre character on Digital on Sept. 30 followed by a 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD release on Oct. 28, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The film, which stars Peter Dinklage as an employee at a corrupt pharmaceutical company who is transformed by toxic sludge into an avenging hero, was released in theaters in August after sitting in release limbo since its festival debut in 2023. Reviews were largely kind for the Legendary Pictures and Troma production, and now those who missed the movie in theaters can watch it at home in short order.

In his review for TheWrap, William Bibbiani praised the new film.

“Fans of ‘The Toxic Avenger’ are out there, and with any luck, Macon Blair’s film will make a lot more of them. It’s a heartwarming, horrifically violent homage to the most lovable dreck ever produced outside of the studio system. Those studios should sit up and take notice, because this remake feels fresher than the majority of the caped crusader movies Hollywood has been producing for years.”

The physical media includes DVD, Blu-ray (Collector’s Edition), 4K + Blu-ray (Collector’s Edition) which includes a limited edition lenticular O-Sleeve, Steelbook – 4K + Blu-ray (Collector’s Edition), and an Amazon exclusive 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition with bonus “The Toxic Avenger” (1984) original film on 4K UHD.

Special Features on the Collector’s Edition Blu-rays include:

40th Anniversary of “The Toxic Avenger” (1984)

“A Toxic Environment: Best of Behind-the-Scenes”

Director Commentary with Macon Blair

“Toxic Shock with Tiffany Shepis”

See the 4K Blu-ray art below.