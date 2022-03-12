We've Got Hollywood Covered
Traci Braxton, Singer and ‘Braxton Family Values’ Star, Dies at 50

The younger sister of Toni Braxton succumbed to a battle with esophageal cancer

| March 12, 2022 @ 8:26 AM
traci braxton

Getty Images

Traci Braxton, a singer and actress who appeared with her sisters on the WE tv reality series “Braxton Family Values,” has died after a battle with esophageal cancer. She was 50.

Her younger sister, Toni Braxton, shared the news in an Instagram post:

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.

Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.

We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.

We are family forever.

Love,
The Braxton Family”
“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” her husband, Kevin Surratt, said in a statement to TMZ on Saturday.

The younger sister of R&B superstar Toni Braxton, Traci Braxton co-starred with Toni and her other sisters — Towanda, Trina and Tamar — on “Braxton Family Values,” a reality series exploring their lives which ran for seven seasons on WE tv from 2011-2020. The show became one of the network’s biggest hits, averaging 1.5 million viewers for the fourth season.

All five sisters had been signed to Arista Records in 1989 and released a single, “Good Life,” as a fivesome the following year. But the song failed to become a hit, and in 1991, L.A. Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds’ LaFace Records signed Toni as a solo artist — launching a long hit-making career.

After the reality show took off, Traci Braxton launched a solo music career with her 2014 solo album “Crash & Burn” whose single, “Last Call,” reached No. 16 on Billboard’s R&B Adult chart.

In addition, Traci Braxton hosted a radio show on the internet station BLIS.FM and acted in such films as 2018’s “Sinners Wanted” and the upcoming “Chaaw.”

