Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ Reaches No. 1 After Luke Combs Duet at Grammys

The song sped to the top of iTunes 36 years after its release

Tracy Chapman
Tracy Chapman performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Following Tracy Chapman’s moving performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, “Fast Car” is once again zooming up the charts. The 1988 hit is currently No. 1 on the iTunes list of top songs.

The Grammys had a significant impact on the iTunes list: Chapman’s rendition of “Fast Car” is currently being followed in second place by Record of the Year winner Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” and in third place by Billy Joel’s “Turn the Lights Back On.” Joel performed his first new song in 17 years during the awards show.

Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now,” which she performed during the show, also appears. Additionally, the Luke Combs version of “Fast Car,” Song of the Year winner Billie Elish’s “What Was I Made For?” and the multiple Grammy nominee “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo also appear in the top 10.

iTunes Top Songs
Screenshot of iTunes Top Songs (Photo Credit: Apple)

It should be noted that the iTunes top songs list is different from Apple Music’s top charts. Whereas top charts measures the most popular songs currently being streamed on Apple Music, the iTunes top songs list measures the most popular purchased and downloaded tracks.

The popularity of “Fast Car” hasn’t had as much of an impact on streaming. Only the Luke Combs version of the song appears on Apple Music’s top 100 songs in the U.S. in the 35th slot. The song doesn’t even appear in Spotify’s top 50 songs in the USA.

The iconic song was the lead single from Chapman’s self-titled studio debut album. The song became a hit in the U.S. and the U.K., hitting No. 6 stateside and reaching No. 5 on the U.K. Singles Chart in 1988. “Fast Car” was later nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance with Chapman taking home the Grammy for the latter honor.

