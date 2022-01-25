Former Hearst Executives Head to Men’s Wellness Media Startup

Former Hearst executives Sean Evans and Tracy Middleton have joined Hone Health to lead the men’s wellness startup’s digital editorial imprint. At Hearst, Evans was digital director of Men’s Health and Middleton oversaw health content for Women’s Health.

“I’m thrilled to start this exciting chapter with one of the fastest growing telehealth services,” Middleton, who will serve as editorial director, told TheWrap. Evans will become vice president of content.

The imprint is set to be housed under Hone Health’s digital umbrella. Beyond its fledgling editorial arm, Hone focuses on what it calls “hormone optimization,” aiming to help men with low testosterone, as well as broader men’s health and wellness issues.

Prior to joining Hone, Evans was also editorial director at Editorialist YX. Middleton served as editor in chief of Yoga Journal.

According to consulting firm McKinsey, men’s health and wellness is estimated to grow into a $1.5 trillion industry.

Evans and Middleton aren’t the only legacy media professionals to defect to digital upstarts, either, and men’s wellness is only one of the emerging markets attracting editorial talent. In October, for instance, Aoyon Ashraf left Bloomberg after 12 years to cover bitcoin mining for CoinDesk.