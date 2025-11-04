Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen Join Johnny Depp in Paramount’s ‘Christmas Carol’

“Severance” breakout Tramell Tillman and Sir Ian McKellen have joined the cast Paramount Pictures’ “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol,” TheWrap has learned. Johnny Depp is attached to star in the title role.

Ti West is attached to direct, with Andrea Riseborough also attached to star in the project. Nathaniel Halpern wrote the script, while Emma Watts is producing and Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Adam Bohling and David Reid are executive producing.

The official logline is as follows: “A thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance.”

Paramount is eying a Nov. 13, 2026 release date.

This is also the second “A Christmas Carol” project currently in the works, as Warner Bros. Pictures is in development with writer/director/producer Robert Eggers for a retelling of the classic Christmas ghost story with Willem Dafoe circling to star.

Tillman is most widely known for starring as Seth Milchick in the award-winning Apple TV+ series “Severance.” For his role, he received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, making history as the first African American actor to win in his category, in addition to SAG and Independent Spirit Award nominations. On the big screen, Tillman most recently starred in “Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.”

McKellen’s credits include the “Lord of the Rings,” franchise, “X-Men,” “Gods and Monsters” and “The Christophers.”

Tillman is repped by UTA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer et al, Jill Fritzo PR, and Principal Entertainment LA. McKellen is repped by Independent Talent Group and CAA.

Deadline first reported the news.