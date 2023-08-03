‘Transformers,’ ‘Zoey 102’ Fuel Big Streaming Week for Paramount+ | Chart

Two completely different movies just spurred a huge streaming weekend for Paramount+.

The first thing to know: “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” was the most-streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend, according to Whip Media’s weekly movie ranker. Whip Media’s ranker is based on viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users.

“Beasts” took the top spot immediately after making its Paramount+ debut on July 25. But its streaming success wasn’t necessarily a sure thing.

The new “Transformers” movie, directed by Steven Caple Jr.