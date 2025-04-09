Anti-‘Woke’ Comics Push Forward in the Age of Trump

Male stand-ups who were popular before Trump’s election like Theo Von and Matt Rife are emboldened by the current climate

Comedians Shane Gillis, Matt Rife, Tony Hinchcliffe, Theo Von and Tom Segura (Christopher Smith for TheWrap)

If there was an effort to make stand-up comedy a bit more genteel a few years ago — with offensive words and phrases placed out of bounds — a second Trump administration has emboldened more transgressive voices who are willing to wind it back to the days when it was fine to have a laugh at the expense of women, trans people, people of color and the mentally disabled.

Tony Hinchcliffe generated a wave of controversy at a pre-election Trump rally when he called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.” Shane Gillis was fired by “SNL” when audio surfaced of his homophobic comments and his use of derogatory term for Chinese people.

