The boys are back, and they’re heading to the world of animation once more. Oscar-winning composers and musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will compose the score for the upcoming Paramount film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” marking their second animated feature after scoring Pixar’s 2020 film “Soul.”

The animated reboot is produced and co-written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and Rogen called Reznor and Ross’ score “incredible” while adding that the process of working with the duo has been “thrilling.”

Directed by Jeff Rowe, an animation veteran who worked on the acclaimed series “Gravity Falls” before co-directing the Netflix feature “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” this new “TMNT” movie aims to position the titular turtles as real-life teenagers, drawing inspiration from coming-of-age films. The impressive voice cast features relative newcomers (and youngsters) as the turtles as well as Rose Byrne, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph, Hannibal Buress, John Cena, Paul Rudd, Post Malone and more.

Reznor and Ross – best known for the band Nine Inch Nails — made a splash in the film composition world with their score for David Fincher’s 2010 film “The Social Network,” which earned them an Oscar. They won another Oscar for Fincher’s “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and composed the scores for other films like “Waves,” “Bird Box” and “Mank.” They also scored HBO’s “Watchmen” series and the Ken Burns documentary “The Vietnam War,” and will reunite with Fincher for the director’s upcoming Netflix thriller “The Killer.” They’re also scoring Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming tennis romance “Challengers,” starring Zendaya.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” opens exclusively in theaters on Aug. 2.