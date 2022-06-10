Trevor Noah lamented about gas prices during Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” insisting that the cost to fill up your car is rising “faster than your grandpa’s heart rate on viagra.”

However, he also acknowledged that gas prices aren’t the only problem currently impacting the United States. The debate over gun legislation is still hot, and Noah called it “the never-ending problem that America just can’t seem to solve.”

In fact, while he was discussing the two hot topics, Noah had an idea about how America could solve some of its own problems without waiting on lawmakers to act.

“Maybe the price of gas will get so high that mass shooters won’t be able to drive to the gun store to buy weapons in the first place,” he said. “You don’t need red flag laws if gas is $20 a gallon.”

This week, the average price of gas in the U.S. hit $5 per gallon. In some states, like California, drivers are paying an average of over $6 per gallon. Since there’s still a long way to go to hit a number that would test Noah’s theory, he also pointed out that some lawmakers in Congress are trying to pass gun reform legislation sooner rather than later.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed a bill package that is aimed at reducing gun violence through wide-ranging measures including increasing the minimum age to buy a semiautomatic weapon, expanding federal offenses for gun trafficking, and establishing buyback programs. The bill now moves to the Senate, where it is likely to hit a wall.

After airing a news clip explaining the package, Noah also shared a video of Rep. Steve Scalise explaining his opposition to the laws because “there wasn’t a conversation about banning airplanes” after 9/11.

The camera then cut back to a stunned Noah, who said: “Wow. That is a good point. I can’t think of any way flying changed after 9/11. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to get to the airport 15 hours early so the TSA has time to run a background check on my shampoo to see if it has any links to ISIS.”