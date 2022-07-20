“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has weighed in on a bill passed by the House that codifies interracial and gay marriage, saying in Wednesday’s show that Congress should go a step further and make interracial marriage mandatory because “all the babies would be super cute.”

Noah, who is interracial, set up the joke as he often does by making himself look and sound funny — and perhaps even super cute.

“The House has officially passed a bill,” Noah said of Tuesday’s move, “legalizing gay and interracial marriage. Which is a great victory for 1995. Because let’s be honest. It’s really strange to be diving back into this debate that we thought was resolved in 2015, right?

“This is weird that they’re like, ‘We’re doing this now.’ What do you mean, now? What’s next — we’re going to start arguing about that dress again? Is that what we’re doing? ‘Cause it’s over, guys,” Noah said, next to a graphic featuring a 2015 visual-illusion photo that went viral. “It’s over. We decided a long time ago it’s blue and black, alright? And anyone who thinks it’s white and gold is a Nazi.”

The dress on-screen is, of course, white and gold. (Or is it?)

“Yeah, I said it,” Noah said. “Not gonna see those colors — nothing in there.”

Noah then pointed out that 157 Republican House members voted against the bill.

“So you’re on the record now against interracial marriage? Like, look, I know mixed couples have ruined your lives for the past few years,” he said, with the featured graphic now displaying president/vice president photos of Barack Obama/Joe Biden and Joe Biden/Kamala Harris. “But it’s time to let that go.”

Noah said the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate and spotlighted a senator’s remark on the legislation: “We have more priorities than we have time.”

Noah then asked how long it actually takes to answer the questions:

Should gay marriage be legal?

“Yes, boom. Voted, done. That was what, like three seconds, maybe?”

Should interracial marriage be legal?

“Boom, bam. Yes. There. There we go, done. That’s two votes, let’s go again.”

Should interracial marriage be mandatory?

“Uh, this one’s a little bit harder, but, uh, I’m gonna say yeah, let’s do it. All the babies would be super cute. Done. Three votes, we’re in.”

Watch the complete “Daily Show” segment here or at the top of this post.