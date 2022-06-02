Trevor Noah is ready for even more television shows set in a galaxy far, far away.

During Wednesday’s “The Daily Show,” the host poked fun at the number of “Star Wars” spinoff series that had been released over the last few years on Disney+, including the latest, “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

“Disney released a new ‘Star Wars’ show on their streaming platform Disney+, which I’ve heard is good but not as good as Paramount+,” he joked, paying homage to the studio that pays his bills.

“Now, this ‘Star Wars’ show is not the one about The Mandalorian, and it’s not the one about Boba Fett. No, this one is about Obi-Wan Kenobi, the galaxy’s most powerful hobo,” he said.

According to Noah, “anyone can see where this is going.” Disney is clearly planning to release a show about every single “Star Wars” character, he contended.

“It’s genius. Make a ton of money,” he said, adding: “Personally, I can’t wait for the Jabba the Hut sitcom.”

Just in case you couldn’t quite envision what a Jabba the Hut sitcom might look like, Noah took a moment to act out a scene from the potential series where he gave Jabba some advice about Princess Leia.

“I know she broke your heart, Jabba, but you gotta start dating again,” Noah told Jabba.

The alien responded in Huttese in words not translated.

“Dude, chaining her up and putting her in a gold bikini doesn’t count as a date, silly,” Noah responded.

Noah ended the segment by joking that the show would be premiering next week. You can watch the full clip above.