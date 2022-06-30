NATO has officially extended invitations to Sweden and Finland, as another step toward halting Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. During Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” host Trevor Noah admitted that he was skeptical about how the two countries might be able to help in that regard.

“I don’t know if it’s going to scare Russia into retreat. Let’s be honest, these people aren’t exactly the Vikings they used to be,” Noah quipped, adding that Sweden’s fighter jets are “probably made by IKEA.”

While a quick-assembly fighter jet might not be the most impactful weapon of warfare, Noah did have some suggestions for how the country could put its signature home goods conglomerate to good use.

“They should try to distract the troops with meatballs,” he said. “Or they should put those stickers on the floor all over Ukraine. That way, the Russian troops will never get where they’re going.”

Imitating a Russian soldier, he added: “Where’s Kyiv? I keep ending up in the kitchen section!”

Earlier in the clip, Noah noted that it’s now been four months since Putin invaded Ukraine, sending his troops on what the late-night host called “the s—iest road trip ever.” With this latest development, Noah conjectured that everyone can see the invasion is not going to plan – even the Russian leader himself.

“Surely, at this point, even Vladimir Putin can admit that this invasion has been an abject failure,” he said. “You realize, the whole reason he gave for invading Ukraine was to stop the expansion of NATO, and now his war has caused the expansion of NATO. It’s like those D.A.R.E. anti-drug programs, remember those? They tried to scare kids away from drugs by sending cops into schools who were like, ‘Gather ’round. Let me teach you about drugs.’ And then the 12-year-old kids were like, ‘OK, crack sounds fun.'”

You can watch the rest of the clip above.