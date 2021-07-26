Trevor Noah to Produce Political Documentary Series 'The Tipping Point'

Trevor Noah is set to executive produce a documentary series of feature-length projects called "The Tipping Point," which will tackle the major political and cultural issues rapidly changing America and a world on the brink.

"The Tipping Point" is a collaboration between Noah's Day Zero Productions along with TIME Studios, Sugar23 and P&G Studios. It will focus on topics related to voting rights, civil rights, human rights, healthcare and American democracy. Each documentary will aim to dissect how we got here, what has changed and how we navigate the road going forward.

Each film will be a standalone documentary that will vary in tone between comedic, poignant, investigative and heartwarming. Noah will collaborate with LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Company, as well as work with other talent featured in the series, including Angelina Jolie, Kat Graham and Lance Bass. Those films will address topics including the global refugee crisis, the consequences of the 2020 election and voting rights challenges for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am excited to be working with TIME Studios, Sugar23 and P&G Studios on this important documentary series during one of the most fascinating and challenging periods in modern history. I hope these documentaries will act as a mirror to our society and showcase our resiliency while providing hope for the path ahead,” Noah said in a statement.

Executive producing "The Tipping Point" are Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta and David Hillman of Sugar23, Ian Orefice and Alexa Conway of TIME Studios and Trevor Noah and Haroon Saleem of Day Zero Productions. Ashley Dizon will oversee for Day Zero Productions. Carrie Rathod, Marc Pritchard and Kimberly Doebereiner will oversee for P&G. Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Mainstay Entertainment will also serve as executive producers.

“This series of documentaries is serendipitously positioned for this very moment in time. Each film in 'The Tipping Point' will dig deep to provide an objective and comprehensive view of what is happening, how we got here, and where it could lead. Our talented storytellers are going to take you there, and we’re thrilled to be along for the ride,” Sugar, Orefice and Saleem said in a statement.

Trevor Noah is the host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. He's also the author of "Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood," which is a New York Times bestseller.

Variety first reported the news.