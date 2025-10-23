Rebecca Glashow Named CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, Jane Rosenthal to Become Board Co-Chair

Rebecca Glashow has been named the new CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, the multi-platform media and entertainment company that owns and operates the Tribeca Festival, content division Tribeca Studios, distribution label Tribeca Films and production company m ss ng p eces. Jane Rosenthal announced the appointment.

According to the Thursday release, Glashow “brings decades of experience working across some of the biggest brands at the intersection of media, film, tech and telecommunications including Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Viacom and BBC Studios. She will report to the Tribeca Enterprises Board.”

Rosenthal will now assume the role of co-chair of the Board alongside chairman James Murdoch, “overseeing the Tribeca Festival into its landmark 25th anniversary and remaining a key advisor to the Tribeca brand.” Glashow will join the company on Dec. 1.

“Bob and I are so pleased that Rebecca is joining Tribeca as the new CEO in the next phase of our growth. She brings enormous commercial strength and a talent for thinking outside the box. Next year marks a major milestone for us as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Tribeca Festival. It’s a synchronistic moment to welcome a changemaker like Rebecca and I am excited to partner with her as we look ahead to Tribeca’s continued evolution and the next chapter of our story,” said Rosenthal, co-founder of Tribeca Enterprises.

“I am honored to step into this role for such a venerable event and platform that showcases creative voices and innovative storytelling in our vibrant and beloved NYC. I have long admired Jane, Bob and the undeniable impact Tribeca has made across film, television, immersive and gaming over the years. I am eager to contribute to Tribeca’s legacy, while shaping and growing our global community. As we head into our 25th anniversary, I look forward to working closely with the formidable Tribeca team and James, Jane, Bob and our board as we usher in a new era of creativity and success,” Glashow added.

Prior to this new role, Glashow was CEO of BBC Global Media & Streaming division where she oversaw global distribution, content investment, streaming services, global channels and digital News service BBC.com. She was also recognized by AdAge as a 2024 Leading Woman.