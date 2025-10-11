‘Tron: Ares’ Mode Turns Teslas Into Glowing Light Cycles

TRON fights for the users – of Tesla’s navigation systems, at least for a little while.
Tesla this weekend introduced a new “Tron: Ares” mode, giving drivers an opportunity to turn their on-screen vehicles into the glowing Light Cycles that have been a big part of the Disney franchise since 1982.
The optional update started rolling out on Friday, as “Tron: Ares” debuted in theaters. Tesla announced the update on X: “The grid has expanded to your Tesla — Tron: Ares update rolling out now.”
The feature is activated in Tesla’s Toybox “infotainment” system, and turns the driver’s vehicle avatar into a red Light Cycle. For drivers who have the “ambient lighting” feature, the mode will also expand the theme throughout the cabin.
Tesla’s Toybox light shows, modes and games has seen several recent software rollouts, including an enhanced self-driving mode.
In a sign of its growing brand integration with entertainment, Elon Musk’s EV company also paired with Disney for its Oct. 6 world premiere of “Tron: Ares” in Hollywood, including an Optimus robot made to look like a soldier from the Grid.
The “Ares” feature is only functional as an aesthetic – but then isn’t that what the “Tron” franchise is all about?
End of line.