‘Tron: Ares’ Mode Turns Teslas Into Glowing Light Cycles

TRON fights for the users – of Tesla’s navigation systems, at least for a little while.

Tesla this weekend introduced a new “Tron: Ares” mode, giving drivers an opportunity to turn their on-screen vehicles into the glowing Light Cycles that have been a big part of the Disney franchise since 1982.

The optional update started rolling out on Friday, as “Tron: Ares” debuted in theaters. Tesla announced the update on X: “The grid has expanded to your Tesla — Tron: Ares update rolling out now.”

The feature is activated in Tesla’s Toybox “infotainment” system, and turns the driver’s vehicle avatar into a red Light Cycle. For drivers who have the “ambient lighting” feature, the mode will also expand the theme throughout the cabin.

The grid has expanded to your Tesla — Tron: Ares update rolling out now pic.twitter.com/oQvYSAFuLM — Tesla (@Tesla) October 10, 2025

Tesla’s Toybox light shows, modes and games has seen several recent software rollouts, including an enhanced self-driving mode.

In a sign of its growing brand integration with entertainment, Elon Musk’s EV company also paired with Disney for its Oct. 6 world premiere of “Tron: Ares” in Hollywood, including an Optimus robot made to look like a soldier from the Grid.

The “Ares” feature is only functional as an aesthetic – but then isn’t that what the “Tron” franchise is all about?

End of line.