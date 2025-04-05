‘Tron: Ares’ Trailer Shows Jared Leto’s AI Crashing Into the Real World, Teases NIN Score

Days after debuting footage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Disney released the first “Tron: Ares” trailer online for all to see. The sequel, directed by Joaquim Rønning (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”), follows a program called Ares (Jared Leto) who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

The trailer takes place mostly in that real world, with haunting footage of massive game tech (and lightcycles) crashing into reality while new characters played by Greta Lee and Evan Peters look on in horror.

The trailer also gives us a first listen at new music by Nine Inch Nails. While Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been scoring films for over a decade (and won Oscars for them), they’re billed here as “Nine Inch Nails,” taking over music duties for Daft Punk who scored 2010’s “Tron: Legacy.”

The film also stars Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges reprising his role from 1982’s original “Tron” and the 2010 sequel “Tron: Legacy.”

Joseph Kosinski, who directed “Tron: Legacy,” was originally set to direct “Tron 3” but that iteration of the film fell apart and he moved on to making “Top Gun: Maverick” and “F1,” the Brad Pitt racing movie that hits theaters this summer.

“I got so close. I really tried,” Kosinski said. “I got close in 2015, and Disney pulled the plug on it. I hadn’t built anything, but I had the whole movie storyboarded and written. … But it was a different Disney by 2015. When I made ‘Tron: Legacy,’ they didn’t own Marvel; they didn’t own ‘Star Wars.’ We were the play for fantasy and science fiction. And once you’ve got those other things under your umbrella, it makes sense that you’re going to put your money into a known property and not the weird art student with black fingernails in the corner — that was ‘Tron.’”

After Kosinski moved on, “Tron 3” was redeveloped and Rønning brought onboard for this new iteration.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

“Tron: Ares” opens exclusively in theaters on Oct. 10, 2025.