Nicolas Cage in Talks to Lead ‘True Detective’ Season 5 Cast

“True Detective” might have found its next lead detective in Nicolas Cage.

Cage is in talks to lead the anthology series’ fifth season, according to media reports. Should Cage’s casting be confirmed, he would star as New York detective Henry Logan, who investigates the mystery at the center of Season 5. HBO declined to comment on this story.

After Season 4 focused on a cold case in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, Season 5 will turn its attention to Jamaica Bay in New York for a new mystery written by Season 4 showrunner Issa López, though the two seasons take place in the same universe, per López.

“The references are going to be more to Season 4,” López told TheWrap of Season 5, adding that supernatural elements will still be present. “It’s the same universe, and the magical realism is my brand, so it will be there.”

Should the deal become official, Cage would join the growing list of high-profile actors who have starred in the anthology series, which started out with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson for Season 1, before Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali and Jodie Foster joined for later seasons.

“True Detective” would mark Cage’s first on-screen TV role, and second TV role overall after leading Prime Video’s live-action Spider-Man series “Spider-Noir,” which has not yet been released.

Cage is best known for starring in “Face/Off,” “Next,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” “The Rock,” the “National Treasure” franchise, “Moonstruck,” “Arsenal,” “Snowden,” “Dark,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” “The Dream Scenario” and “Looking Glass.” He recently starred in Oz Perkins’ “Longlegs,” “The Surfer” and “Gunslingers.”