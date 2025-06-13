Matthew McConaughey Reunites With ‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto for ‘Mike Hammer’ Film at Skydance

Matthew McConaughey is set to reunite with Nic Pizzolatto for a new detective project as the actor is in talks to star in Skydance’s adaptation of the “Mike Hammer” private investigator series, which Pizzolatto will write.

The marks another collaboration for the pair, who previously worked together on HBO’s “True Detective” in 2014, where McConaughey starred opposite Woody Harrelson.

Skydance acquired the rights to Mickey Spillane’s and Max Allan Collins’ “Mike Hammer” franchise with plans to develop and produce the bestselling book series into a feature film.

Mike Hammer first debuted in the 1947 novel “I, the Jury” and has since become a cornerstone of the hardboiled detective genre through numerous novels.

With more than 250 million copies of Mike Hammer books sold globally, it often is recognized as the most popular American mystery/thriller series of all time. Hammer is credited with inspiring numerous other characters including Dirty Harry, Jack Reacher and James Bond, who Ian Fleming famously referred to as “the British answer to Mike Hammer.”

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce along with Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady. Benjamin Forkner of Pendleton will also produce as will Ken F. Levin also will produce. Collins will executive produce with Jane Spillane serving as co-producer. Carin Sage will oversee the project for Skydance.

After taking a six-year hiatus, McConaughey most recently starred in crime thriller “The Rivals of Amziah King” which premiered at SXSW and will next star in Paul Greengrass thriller “The Lost Bus” at Apple TV+.

Pizzolatto created and ran the first three seasons of HBO’s “True Detective.” PHe has earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, and has published novels in over 30 languages. He recently wrote and directed “Easy’s Waltz” and is working on projects for Skydance and Netflix.

McConaughey is repped by WME and Yorn Levine Barns, and Pizzolatto is repped by WME, Gillett Management and Eric Brooks of Goodman Genow Schenkman.

