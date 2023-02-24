‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto to Direct Vince Vaughn Vegas Drama ‘Easy’s Waltz’

“True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto is set to make his feature film directorial debut with “Easy’s Waltz,” an indie drama set in Las Vegas that is starring Vince Vaughn.

Vaughn will play a struggling crooner and comedian trying to find his way through the minefield of modern Las Vegas with other entertainers who have crawled the Strip for decades. Michelle Monaghan, Al Pacino and “Red Rocket” star Simon Rex round out the cast. Pizzolatto will also write the screenplay with Margot Hand as producer.

Pizzolatto has won two WGA Awards for his work on “True Detective,” which has been picked up by HBO for a fourth season set in Alaska with Jodie Foster starring. Vaughn and Monaghan most recently appeared together on the upcoming Apple drama series “Bad Monkey.” Pacino most recently appeared on the big screen in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” while Rex is coming off a Spirit Award win for his lead performance in “Red Rocket.

