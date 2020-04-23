‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ Film Review: Outlaw Epic Isn’t True, But It Packs a Punch
Justin Kurzel’s period drama stars George Mackay, Russell Crowe, Charlie Hunnam and Nicholas Hoult
Steve Pond | April 23, 2020 @ 1:22 PM
Last Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 2:20 PM
IFC Films
Lots of films are based on true stories and real people, but Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” may be the only one to admit that even movies based on real life can’t be trusted. The first words we see on the screen in Kurzel’s dark epic, which had its world premiere last fall in Toronto, are “nothing you are about to see is true.” All of those words fade away except the last one, which then forms the first word of the movie’s title.
So the word truth, in this instance, will mean whatever we want it to mean. “True History of the Kelly Gang” is a true history, it’s a made-up story, it’s a vivid dramatization of one angle on an unknowable story and it’s a riff on the cultural mythmaking that John Ford explored when a newspaper editor in his “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” declares, “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”
It is also a bold, violent take on the 19th-century Australian outlaw Ned Kelly, a monumental tour through what one character calls “dirt and disappointment.”
If Tony Richardson’s 1970 “Ned Kelly” was the rock ‘n’ roll version of this story by virtue of Mick Jagger in the title role, Kurzel’s film is the punk-rock version, with raging new songs written by actors (including Nick Cave’s son Earl) dropped into the film at key points.
“True History of the Kelly Gang” opens with a haunting image: a white horse galloping through a dark, desolate landscape of bare trees, its rider a mysterious figure in a blood-red dress. Kurzel’s last film was his version of “Macbeth,” and the opening sets up “Kelly Gang” to be as bleak, majestic and doom-laden as that Shakespeare tragedy.
The story of Kelly, an outlaw who became a folk hero, does have the arc of classic tragedy. His Irish father was sent to a British penal colony in Australia for stealing pigs, and the lesson of Ned’s youth was that he was inexorably drawn to a life of crime because nobody would ever see him as anything more than a criminal.
Russell Crowe makes a brief role as Harry Power, Kelly’s mentor in crime — but by the time Kelly grows from a young boy played by Orlando Schwerdt to a young man played by a sinewy, feral George Mackay, he doesn’t need anybody to teach him how to be an outlaw. Together with a gang of men with nothing left to lose, he terrorizes the British lawmen in the colony, notably Sgt. O’Neil (played by Charlie Hunnam as a man accustomed to abusing the Kelly family) and Constable Fitzpatrick (played by Nicholas Hoult with the kind of sleazy gleam that he’s pretty much trademarked).
There is a terrible majesty to the landscape and to the story, and Kurzel gives it room to breathe. Ned Kelly doesn’t exactly earn our sympathy, but we give it to him anyway, because the British are worse and because this is Ned’s story, told in his voiceover as he writes a letter to his unborn daughter (which, FYI, the real Ned never had).
The film builds to a huge confrontation between the gang and the law, and the sequence is both horrifying and riveting: carnage in the darkness, screams and silence, white cloaks and rivers of blood.
It is a true story? Not really. But it’s a “true” story, and Kurzel makes sure that’s enough.
10 Movies With Social Distancing to Watch While You're in Isolation, From 'Home Alone' to 'The Martian' (Photos)
Welcome to self isolation. As a lot of Americans find themselves stuck inside (for who knows how many days) attempting to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, you might find yourself going a little stir crazy. Running out of things to stream on Netflix? Trying to avoid eating all the quarantine snacks? Here's a list of 10 movies to keep you busy while tapping into that feeling of isolation.
20th Century Fox
"Home Alone" (1990) This John Hughes classic follows 8-year-old Kevin McCallister abandoned at home as his family forgets him on their way to a Christmas vacation. Macaulay Culkin broke into stardom as Kevin, warding off home invaders. "Home Alone" was nominated for two Oscars and grossed $477.1 million worldwide.
Watch the trailer here. Check here for streaming options.
20th Century Fox
"Cast Away" (2000) Tom Hanks plays a FedEx executive stranded on an island in the Pacific after a violent storm crashes his plane. He spends four years alone on an island with only a volleyball named Wilson as company. "Cast Away" garnered two Oscar nominations and grossed $429.6 million worldwide at the box office.
Watch the trailer here. Check here for streaming options.
"I Am Legend" (2007) This Will Smith thriller based on the 1954 Richard Matheson novel of the same name is set years after a virus kills most of humanity and transforms the rest into monsters. Robert Neville (Smith), apparently the sole survivor in New York City, valiantly searches for a cure. "I Am Legend" grossed $585.4 million at the box office worldwide.
Watch the trailer here. Check here for streaming options.
"Into the Wild" (2007) Written and directed by Sean Penn, this film follows recent college graduate Christopher McCandless (Emile Hirsch) as he gives up his possessions life savings to hitchhike and live in the Alaska wilderness. "Into the Wild" was based on Jon Krakauer's 1996 non-fiction book by the same name, which was an expansion of a 9,000-word article by Krakauer on McCandless titled "Death of an Innocent." The film was nominated for two Academy Awards and grossed $56.7 million at the box office.
Watch the trailer here. Check here for streaming options.
Paramount Vantage
"Disturbia" (2007) This modern take on Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" follows high school student Kale Brecht, placed under house arrest for the summer. He keeps tabs on his neighbors to avoid getting bored, falls in love and suspects one of them to be a serial killer. "Disturbia" grossed $118.1 million worldwide at the box office.
Watch the trailer here. Check here for streaming options.
Paramount Pictures
"Moon" (2009) If you're starting to talk to yourself, check out Sam Rockwell in "Moon," one of many films about an astronaut alone in space on this list. The film offers a nice wrinkle as it follows a man who experiences a personal crisis as he nears the end of a three-year solitary stint mining helium-3 on the far side of the Moon. "Moon" grossed $9.8 million at the box office.
Watch the trailer here. Check here for streaming options.
Sony Pictures Classics
"127 Hours" (2010) James Franco stars in another film based on a true story. The film follows a mountain climber who finds himself trapped under a boulder for... 127 hours. He ultimately has to resort to desperate measures in order to survive. "127 Hours" was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, and grossed $60.7 million worldwide.
Watch the trailer here. Check here for streaming options.
Fox Searchlight
"Gravity" (2013) This Alfonso Cuarón-directed space disaster film puts Sandra Bullock through the ringer as an astronaut struggling to get back to earth after space debris leaves her and her partner, played by George Clooney, stranded in space. "Gravity" won seven Oscars, including best director, and grossed $723.2 million at the global box office.
Watch the trailer here. Check here for streaming options.
"Wild" (2014) Based on Cheryl Strayed's memoir "Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail," the film stars Reese Witherspoon as Cheryl, determined to complete the one thousand one hundred mile solo hike as a way to recover from a personal tragedy. "Wild" was nominated for two Oscars, including best actress, and grossed $52.5 million at the box office.
Watch the trailer here. Check here for streaming options.
Photo by Anne Marie Fox Searchlight
"The Martian" (2015) After being stranded on Mars, with the rest of his crew assuming him dead, astronaut Mark Watney is forced to use his wits and knowledge as a botanist to survive alone on the planet for a year. "The Martian" was nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture, and grossed $630.2 million worldwide.
Watch the trailer here. Check here for streaming options.
20th Century Fox
1 of 11
Confinement loves company
Welcome to self isolation. As a lot of Americans find themselves stuck inside (for who knows how many days) attempting to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, you might find yourself going a little stir crazy. Running out of things to stream on Netflix? Trying to avoid eating all the quarantine snacks? Here's a list of 10 movies to keep you busy while tapping into that feeling of isolation.