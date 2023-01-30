Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump might’ve won the New Hampshire Republican primary in 2016, but Gov. Chris Sununu isn’t sure he’ll do it again in 2024. According to the Republican governor, Trump’s campaign got off to a “disappointing” and “mundane” start in his state this weekend.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” this weekend, Sununu was asked point blank if, taking in the last seven years, he thinks Trump could win the first-in-the-nation primary again. In response, Sununu admitted that “he could — I don’t think he will.”

According to the governor, Trump’s many “stumbling blocks” at the launch of his campaign on Saturday are just one of many detractors for him in the state right now.

“He comes to New Hampshire, and frankly, gives a very mundane speech,” Sununu said. “The response we’ve received is he read his teleprompter, he stuck to the talking points, he went away. So, he’s not really bringing that fire, that energy, I think, that a lot of folks saw in ’16. I think, in many ways, it was a little disappointing to some folks.

Most recently, Trump spoke at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s annual meeting on Saturday, where he once again spouted lies about the 2020 election. During his speech, the twice-impeached former president claimed, among other things, that he “won two general elections” in the state.

In reality, Hillary Clinton won New Hampshire in the 2016 general election, by nearly 3,000 votes. It was a razor-thin margin, particularly for New Hampshire, but it was a loss for Trump.

You can watch Gov. Sununu’s full appearance on CNN, during which he also discusses the possibility of he himself running against Trump in 2024, in the video above.