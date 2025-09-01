Trump Says ABC News ‘Should Pay Me More’ in Rant About Donna Brazile

ABC News contributor Donna Brazile is the latest person to infuriate Donald Trump. After the former DNC chair appeared on ABC’s “This Week,” the president lashed out at her on social media, calling for her to be fired and stating that the news organization should pay him more, a reference to its previous settlement with the world leader.

During her appearance Sunday, Brazile criticized Trump for withdrawing former Vice President Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection, calling the move “petty” and “vindictive,” according to Mediaite. She also denounced Trump’s tariffs for causing “uncertainty that the American people can’t afford.”

Hours later Trump lashed out at Brazile using his favorite social media platform — Truth Social. In his post, he called Brazile a “Low IQ ‘commentator,’” “dumb as a rock” and a “liar.” He also asked if she was previously fired from CNN for sharing questions with Hillary Clinton before a debate. The question sharing did happen, but Brazile technically resigned after the incident. CNN severed all ties with her and stated “We are completely uncomfortable with what we have learned about her interactions with the Clinton campaign while she was a CNN contributor.”

Trump also said that Brazile should be fired from ABC News. “They just paid me $16,000,000 for ‘inaccurate’ reporting, now they should pay me more!!!” Trump wrote.

After George Stephanopoulos falsely said Trump had been found “liable for rape,” Trump sued the news organization for defamation. ABC News settled and agreed to pay $15 million as a charitable contribution to a presidential foundation and museum. The network also agreed to pay $1 million in legal fees.

CBS reached a similar settlement with Trump earlier this year after an edited “60 Minutes” segment. That $16 million will be allocated to build Trump’s future presidential library.