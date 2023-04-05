Following an intense day of media coverage surrounding Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York City Tuesday, “Last Word” host Lawrence O’Donnell was left gobsmacked while discussing the former president’s social media harassment of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and his wife, Jamila Ponton Bragg.

“Not in the entire history of the island of Manhattan has that ever happened,” O’Donnell said of the Truth Social posts calling out Ponton Bragg as, among other things, a “Trump Hating Wife.”

“No mafia boss – no one – has ever done that.”

The post in question came on Saturday, April 1, three days ahead of the proceedings in NYC.

“NEW CRIME STATISTICS ARE OUT IN MANHATTAN, THE PLACE REIGNED OVER BY RADICAL LEFT, SOROS BACKED, DISTRICT ATTORNEY—ALVIN BRAGG. THE NUMBERS ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER,” read the all-caps social post. “BUT, AT LEAST HE CAN TELL HIS TRUMP HATING WIFE AND FRIENDS THAT HE IS GOING AFTER THE VERY SUCCESSFUL 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. MAGA!”

Prior to that, Trump re-shared several damaging tweets about Ponton Bragg from conservative New York Post columnist Paul Sperry, which called her out for being against Trump “for several years,” reportedly retweeting “posts calling him racist and advocating for his arrest.” Ponton Bragg has since locked her Twitter account.

Joining O’Donnell Tuesday was former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann, who was on hand to clarify the nature of gag orders and the purpose behind the judge’s warning to Trump to not speak against the trial publicly.

“This is appalling. When you sit there and think, you don’t have this behavior in prosecuted mob cases. You do not have this behavior from a mob boss,” he said of Trump’s behavior toward Bragg and his wife. “There is a rule in organized crime, you do not do this with respected prosecutors, you don’t do this with respect to the judge, you certainly don’t go after their families. It’s bad business to do that. So this is really unbelievable that we’re talking about somebody who is the former president of the United States, and he led the justice department, and you’re seeing this kind of, I mean, it’s beyond, it’s really just so despicable to think that you would do that. I mean, it really, there’s no level to which he his not stooping.”

That led to O’Donnell closing out the segment by asking rhetorically if this behavior is all that unprecedented.

“First of all, I know, I don’t have to ask any of you: Has anyone in history ever attacked the wife of the Manhattan District Attorney? The answer to that is no,” the “Last Word” host said. “Not in the entire history of the island of Manhattan has that ever happened. No mafia boss – no one – has ever done that.”

