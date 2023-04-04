Al Sharpton Says ‘People Underestimate’ Indictment’s Psychological Impact on Trump: ‘He’s Humiliated’ (Video)

National Network Action president Rev. Al Sharpton believes the public is underestimating the psychological impact an indictment will have on former president Donald Trump.

“This is a man who flew into his hometown yesterday, that used to put his name up on buildings all over this town, that is now going to have to stand in a dock, like what he would call common criminals, and answer to a judge,” he said on “Morning Joe” Tuesday. “There’s no good way to make that feel. His family’s not there, nobody. They’re going to call Donald Trump … and he’s going to have to answer like the kids he wanted to have the death penalty. He’s humiliated.”

The former president, who is set to be arraigned at 2:15 p.m. local on Tuesday in a New York City court, faces more than 30 charges in connection to a hush money payment of $130,000 made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 — money that allegedly came from Trump’s campaign for president.

“It is the most impactful, humiliating case to Donald Trump because he knows that a half mile down from that court house on Wall Street, there are the big titans that he always wanted to thumb his nose at who will be saying, ‘We told you he’s a crook. Look at him. He’s in this court like a common thief.’ And I think that’s the last place that he wanted to be.”

The case marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been criminally indicted. Following the initial news of a possible indictment, Trump called on his supporters to protest and “take our nation back.” He later warned that an indictment would result in “potential death & destruction.”

In addition to the Daniels case, Trump is facing two separate cases in Georgia over allegedly trying to illegally sway the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and in Florida and Washington D.C. over allegedly taking classified documents from the White House when his term ended. Trump announced earlier this year that he would run for president in 2024.

