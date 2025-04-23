‘The View’: Whoopi ‘Insulted’ by Trump-Backed $5,000 Baby Bonus Because You ‘Can’t Even Go to the Hospital’ for That

The Trump administration is reportedly mulling over the idea of giving out a $5,000 bonus to incentivize Americans to have more children, and on Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View,” host Whoopi Goldberg scoffed at the offer.

Teeing up the topic for the table, the ABC host put on her valley girl accent, something she typically reserves for mocking topics she is uninterested in or bothered by. In this case, it was the latter, and Whoopi immediately explained why.

“I am incredibly insulted by this, because they clearly they don’t know how women’s bodies work, and they don’t know what it costs to raise a child, or just have a child!” she said. “$5,000? I don’t know what $5,000 is supposed to do. And it’s not even $5,000, because you have to cut it in half because you got to pay taxes on it. So they’re offering you $2,500 to have a baby!”

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin was quick to caveat that it would depend on your tax bracket, and actually supported the idea herself. As the conversation went on, Farah Griffin suggested that some money was better than no money, which Whoopi promptly pushed back on.

“No, not in this case,” Whoopi shot back immediately. “No.”

From there, the moderator went on to list various programs that have been victims of the Trump administration’s funding cuts — specifically programs that are designed to help families.

“$1 billion in funding for schools and food banks, to buy food, was cut,” she detailed. “Withdrew funding for investigating child sexual abuse and internet crimes against children, cut. Fired the entire staff running a program to help low income households pay their heating and cooling bills. Now, these families already exist!”

“If you want people to have children, you have to not scare them by cutting all these programs that they may need,” she added.

As the discussion came to a close, Whoopi once again noted how insulting the actual number is, pointing out that, in most cases, that wouldn’t even make a dent in healthcare bills.

“I am insulted by that amount, because you can’t even go to the hospital for $5,000 for goodness sakes,” she said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.