Trump, Bill O’Reilly Booed After Admitting They Both Got COVID Vaccine Booster

Their supportive crowd suddenly turned decidedly unsupportive

| December 20, 2021 @ 11:57 AM
Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly in 2012 (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump and political commentator Bill O’Reilly found themselves hearing “boos” on a recent tour stop after revealing they are both double vaccinated and boosted.

O’Reilly’s No Spin News Twitter account Monday, featured a clip showing them on the receiving end of the unfavorable crowd sound, which occurred during their visit to Dallas.

“Both the President and I are vaxxed, and, did you get the Booster,” O’Reilly asked Trump in the clip.

“Yes,” Trump replied.

“I got it, too,” O’Reilly responded.

Some crowd members then booed, and Trump quickly addressed them.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t …” he said.

“There’s a very tiny group over there,” the former President added.

You can watch the exchange below.

Trump previously told the Wall Street Journal he “probably” wouldn’t get a booster.

Back in January, Trump did not reveal he had been vaccinated that month. That news came out in a Tweet from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in March.

During his weekend appearance with O’Reilly, Trump urged the attendees of the “History Tour” to “take credit” for the vaccine.

“You’re playing right into their hands when you’re sort of like, ‘Oh, the vaccine,'” the former POTUS said.

“If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it,” he said to some cheers. “No mandates, but take credit because we saved tens of millions of lives.”

Trump and the former Fox News host just wrapped up their tour over the weekend. The pair played to less-than-packed houses, according to various reports.

