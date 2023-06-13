Donald Trump stopped by a nearby cafe after being arraigned in a Miami court on 37 counts relating to his mishandling of classified documents. He pled not guilty.

In a video making the rounds online, the former president is shown in a bustling cafe flanked by media, aides and personal security. After saying a prayer, he then turns to someone off camera — presumably the workers of the cafe — and asks, “Are you ready? Food for everyone!”

WATCH: President Trump surprises supporters at a local cafe. pic.twitter.com/0oeyXvpijd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 13, 2023

Released video also appeared to show the restaurant crowd, after cheering at his order, serenading Trump ahead of his June 14 birthday. He turns 77 Wednesday.

Trump was indicted for the second time this year on Friday — the first current or former president to ever face criminal charges. Filed by special council Jack Smith in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida, the indictment alleges that the former president took boxes of classified government documents in his move out of the White House to his Mar-a-Lago property and, going against a subpoena to retrieve the documents, refused to return them. His estate was then raided in August 2022 by the FBI where hundreds of classified materials were retrieved.

According to the indictment, the documents contained “information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”

The editorial board of conservative news outlet The National Review wrote in a Saturday commentary that it was impossible for anyone to read the details of the new indictment and “not be appalled,” even though the outlet had previously written about Trump’s opponents twisting the law to take him down.

“It is impossible to read the indictment against Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case and not be appalled at the way he handled classified documents as an ex-president, and responded to the attempt by federal authorities to reclaim them,” they wrote.