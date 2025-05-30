Jimmy Kimmel Lays Out Conspiracy Theory That Trump Is a Time Traveler, Evidenced by His Inmate Number and More | Video

Is Donald Trump secretly a time traveler? Probably not, but late night host Jimmy Kimmel made a case for this conspiracy theory on Thursday night, and he brought a mountain of possible evidence. From Trump’s inmate number to his use of the word “groceries,” the ABC host is pretty convinced.

Kimmel’s assertion came during a segment called “The Rabbit Hole,” in which he, well, went down a rabbit hole, looking at signs across time that Trump was maybe there. The first indicator was Trump’s speech patterns, with Kimmel playing clips of the president marveling at the fact that “everything’s computer!” on a Tesla, and calling out “Look at my African-American over here” during a rally.

“Another bigly tell that Trump is from another time is his thing about groceries,” Kimmel joked. “Groceries is a word no one has used for years until he dug it up.”

Kimmel then pointed out that, over in 14th century London, not far from a place known as Grocers Hall, was a street named Trump Alley.

“OK, could be a coincidence. One ancient street named after Trump, that’s not proof that Donald Trump was in England hundreds of years ago,” the comedian conceded. “Trump loves naming stuff after himself. If he was in London in the 1300s, there’d be more than just one place that carries his name. Like, for instance, maybe there’d be a Trumpington Village Hall built in 1908 with some anonymous donations.”

Indeed, Trumpington is a real place in Cambridge. As Kimmel pointed out, it made international news just over a decade ago when it scheduled a bondage and spanking workshop.

He also pointed out some architecture with pieces that look like Trump, before moving into more recent years — specifically 2023, when Trump surrendered himself to police after being indicted on racketeering and related charges, and had his mugshot taken.

“When this mugshot was taken, Trump claimed he weighed 215 pounds. Now, we know that’s not true, Trump hasn’t weighed 215 pounds for hundreds of years, but we also know he never lies,” Kimmel joked. “So what did he mean? Pounds is also how the British say money.”

“So if Trump had 215 pounds when he had his mugshot painted in 1770, how much would that be in today’s money? According to the Bank of England inflation calculator, 215 pounds in 1770 is now $33,401. 33401. I’ve seen that number before, but where? It’s the zip code for West Palm Beach, Florida.”

Of course, Trump’s own golf club Mar-a-Lago is in Palm Beach, but Kimmel went even more specific, noting that Trump held his 2024 victory celebration at the Palm Beach County Convention Center — where the zip code is 33401.

The late night host eventually added another piece of Trump’s criminal record as evidence of his time traveling abilities: his inmate number, assigned with the mugshot.

“Trump’s inmate number was 1135809,” he said. “That number doesn’t mean anything, but if you scramble the number up, you get 5/01/1893, the opening date of the Chicago World’s Fair. First time anyone in the world, specifically Donald Trump, got to try out a new invention called, you guessed it, the Ferris wheel.”

For the record, yes, that is when the Chicago World’s Fair kicked off, and the Ferris Wheel was unveiled at the event. Kimmel then noted that the man who invented the Ferris Wheel long claimed that he didn’t get paid for the attraction.

“Somebody screwed him out of the $750,000 he was owed. And who’s the only person we know who, 1) loves Ferris wheels and 2) loves screwing people out of money they’re owed?” Kimmel said. “It’s all right there in the Venn diagram. Donald J. Trump.”

You can go down the rabbit hole fully with Kimmel in the video above.