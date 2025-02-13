Trump’s DOGE Tells Politico, NYT, Reuters to ‘Give Back the Money’ Amid Government Funding Investigations

It appears as though President Donald Trump and his DOGE watchers still have their sights trained firmly on legacy media outlets, calling out three well-established publications early Thursday morning.

Politico and the New York Times once again found themselves in Trump’s crosshairs, while Reuters was added to the line-up in a pair of Truth Social posts, seemingly at the behest of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“DOGE: Looks like Radical Left Reuters was paid $9,000,000 by the Department of Defense to study ‘large scale social deception,’” the president wrote. “GIVE BACK THE MONEY, NOW!”

“DOGE: Why was Politico paid Millions of Dollars for NOTHING. Buying the press??? PAY BACK THE MONEY TO THE TAXPAYERS! How much has the Failing New York Times paid? Is this the money that is keeping it open??? THEY ARE BUYING THE PRESS!” he shared in a follow-up post.

“I can confirm that the more than $8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico on the American taxpayers’ dime will no longer be happening,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week. “The DOGE team is working on canceling those payments now.”

Musk himself shared the same news on X (formerly Twitter) late Wednesday, writing, “Reuters was paid millions of dollars by the U.S. government for ‘large scale social deception.’ That is literally what it says on the purchase order! They’re a total scam. Just wow.”

The billionaire further referred to the AP as “The Associated Propaganda” early Thursday morning, just days after their reporters were blocked from covering his Oval Office press conference with Trump.

Trump is expected to hold his next press conference Thursday afternoon.









