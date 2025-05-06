Seth Meyers Suspects Trump Has Never Met a Child – Including His Own – After Absurd Tallies of Dolls and Pencils | Video

As Donald Trump continues to downplay higher costs and lower availability of various goods thanks to his tariffs — specifically using dolls and pencils as an example — Seth Meyers is starting to think the president has maybe never actually met a child. Not even his own.

During Monday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host picked Trump apart for trying to assuage concerns by saying things like “maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls.”

“Of course Trump starts with kids who have 30 dolls, ignoring that maybe some kids only have one or two,” Meyers scoffed. “Saying ‘Instead of 30 dolls, give them two’ isn’t good advice for regular parents. It’s good advice for Veruca Salt’s parents.”

Of course, Trump also criticized the number of writing tools children apparently have, saying, “They don’t need to have 250 pencils. They can have five.”

“Well, I hope you’re prepared to break that news to all the kids with 250 pencils. And what’s that? I’ve just been told those kids don’t exist,” Meyers joked.

“Is there anywhere on Earth that even has 250 pencils. Oh, right, a golf course,” he added, flashing a photo of one of the president’s many golf outings while in office.

Looking at these wild tallies, Meyers came to the conclusion that it’s possible Trump has never actually met a kid, let alone taken stock of their possessions.

“I already knew Trump never helped raise a child, but now I’m starting to think he’s never even met a child,” he joked. “When his kids were born, he shook hands with them one time and said, ‘It’s a pleasure to meet you, I’ll see you in 18 years. If you need to write me, here’s a pencil. Just the one! Make it last, just the one!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.