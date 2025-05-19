Trump Press Secretary Forced to Explain Why Taylor Swift Is ‘No Longer Hot’ After President’s Post | Video

The president was only referring to Swift’s political views, not whether she is attractive, Karoline Leavitt says

Donald Trump, Taylor Swift (Getty Images)
Donald Trump, Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, amid fielding questions about former President Joe Biden’s cancer announcement and the economy on Monday morning, had another question to answer: “What does President Trump mean when he says that Taylor Swift is no longer ‘hot?’”

The question, from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, drew a few audible chuckles from those inside the press briefing room, including from Leavitt. But Leavitt said the president’s comment only applies to her political views, not whether she is attractive or not.

“Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift’s political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work,” Leavitt said. “And I’ll leave it at that.”

Doocy’s question comes a few days after the president questioned the pop star’s hotness on Truth Social.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” President Trump posted on Friday morning.

The post was the latest in the back-and-forth between Trump and Swift. Last year, Swift endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for president; Trump did not mince words in response, posting “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” last September.

Swift, following her endorsement on Instagram, helped drive hundreds of thousands of people to register to vote.

