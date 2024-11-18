Trump Names Fox Business Host Sean Duffy as Secretary of Transportation

Donald Trump has looked to Fox News for yet another member of his cabinet.

Trump nominated Fox Business host and former congressman Sean Duffy as the next secretary of transportation, the president-elect revealed in a Monday social media post. The position is currently held by Pete Buttigieg, who was sworn in as the 19th secretary of transportation on Feb. 3, 2021.

After joining Fox News in 2020, Duffy currently co-hosts Fox Business’ “The Bottom Line” alongside Dagen McDowell and provides political analysis across all Fox News platforms. The news comes less than a week after Trump nominated “Fox & Friends” weekend host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense.

Duffy “will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports,” according to a statement from the Trump campaign posted on Truth Social. “He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security, and he will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers.”

With the nomination, Duffy’s last day at Fox News was Monday.

“Sean Duffy provided valuable insights and analysis in co-hosting the FOX Business Network program, ‘The Bottom Line,’” a spokesperson from Fox News Media said in a statement. “As Duffy departs Fox News Media effective today, we wish him the best of luck in his return to Washington. Moving forward, The Bottom Line will continue with Dagen McDowell joined by rotating co-hosts.”

Prior to joining Fox News, Duffy spent almost nine years in congress representing Wisconsin’s seventh congressional district, where he served on the financial services committee as well as the sub-committee on insurance and housing, where he was chairman. Before that, he served as the district attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin, where he helped establish the county as one of the first counties in Wisconsin to investigate and prosecute child sex crimes on the Internet.

Using his experiences and relationships from his “many years in Congress,” Trump said Duffy will “maintain and rebuild our Nation’s infrastructure, and fulfill our mission of ushering in the Golden Age of Travel, focusing on safety, efficiency and innovation.” “Importantly, he will greatly elevate the travel experience for all Americans,” Trump added.

Duffy is married to “Fox & Friends” weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, whom Trump called a “star on the network,” after the pair met on MTV’s “The Real World.” In his statement, Trump pointed to Duffy’s children as evidence of his knowledge on the importance for “families to be able to travel safely, and with peace of mind.”