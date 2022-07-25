Trump Accuses ‘Fox & Friends’ of Intentionally ‘Botching’ His Poll Numbers, ‘No Doubt on Purpose’

Former President Donald Trump took to his now-preferred social media platform, TruthSocial, Monday morning to lambast “Fox & Friends” over what he perceived to be a misrepresentation of poll numbers.

Trump accused the three-hour news show – hosted by Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt – of “botching” his poll numbers “no doubt on purpose” as they discussed the Turning Point USA conference. A poll conducted at the Republican-led conference showed 79% support of Trump in the crowd, which wasn’t quite to the former president’s liking. Building off the claim that the numbers were botched, Trump didn’t pull any punches when it came to his overall feelings about the morning news show, which he called “terrible.”

His full TruthSocial post reads: “@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible – gone to the ‘dark side.’ They quickly quote the big Turning Point Poll victory of almost 60 points over the number two Republican, and then hammer with outliers. Actually, almost all polls have me leading all Republicans & Biden BY A LOT. RINO Paul Ryan, one of the weakest and worst speakers EVER, must be running the place. Anyway, thank you to Turning Point, the crowd & ‘love’ was AMAZING!”

Monday’s “Fox & Friends” began with coverage of a straw poll taken this past weekend at the Talking Points USA conference in Tampa, Florida. Trump spoke at the event on Saturday evening and received 79% support of those that responded to the poll. The “Fox & Friends” cohosts noted that the Talking Points USA conference is typically attended by conservative voters.

“Keep in mind, Turning Point, a group of young Republican conservative activists from all across the country,” Doocy said. “So you have got people from all across the country convening in Tampa. I’m thinking about that is a little different than a couple of other polls that we have seen over the last couple of weeks, too. Weeks ago in Florida, Blueprint polling did a poll, [Gov. Ron] DeSantis leads the former president in all age groupings.”

DeSantis spoke at the Turning Point USA conference on Friday night. He is considered one of the leading candidates alongside Trump to vie for the Republican presidential nomination in the upcoming 2024 election.