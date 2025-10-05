Trump Torches ‘Politically Correct’ Fox News for Peter Doocy Interview With Democrat: ‘Fix It, NOW!’

President Trump scorched Fox News in a Truth Social post after watching an interview that correspondent Peter Doocy conducted on his new “The Sunday Briefing” show with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) about healthcare and the government shutdown, urging the conservative cable network to “either get on board, or get off board, NOW.”

“Why is FoxNews and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare?,” Trump wrote. “The FAKE SPIN is so bad for Republicans that it is hard to believe that we WIN.”

Trump’s ongoing war of words with the media, normally concentrated on outlets like ABC, CBS and the New York Times, turned into a friendly-fire exchange as the president urged Fox to change its ways.

“It will be very unfair, in the future, when they don’t have ‘TRUMP’ to fight for them. Therefore, we should fix it, NOW! I’m watching this Interview. It just doesn’t end. Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn’t make any difference to me.”

Kelly spoke at length with Doocy about the price of healthcare and tax credits that are at risk of expiring amid the ongoing shutdown, calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson to reopen negotiations and blaming Republicans for the stalemate. The interview sent Trump into a spiral that included taking credit for the network’s success and complaining about its proprietary polling.

“They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrats’ direction,” Trump said. “They refuse to put up Polls that correctly show me at 65% in Popularity, a Republican RECORD, but if I have a fake bad ‘Poll,’ many of which are done by Fox (One of the worst ‘Pollsters’ out there is the FoxNews Poll), they put them up immediately, and with gusto.”

Trump has feuded with Fox before, in no small part because of an ongoing rift with Rupert Murdoch – but it was unusual for the president to attack the network whose correspondents and anchors tend to favor his policies.

“Republicans are so tired of this fight with Fox always trying to be so ‘politically correct!’,” Trump concludedd. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”