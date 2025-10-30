Jimmy Fallon joked Wednesday that President Donald Trump will have a unique surprise for his trick-or-treaters this Halloween. Instead of traditional candy, he’ll be passing out rubble from the White House’s now-demolished East Wing.

The “Tonight Show” host kicked off his monologue Wednesday night by noting that Trump is set to return to the U.S. after his trip to Asia to host the annual White House Halloween party. That’s when he laid into the president with a joke about his controversial East Wing demolition to make way for a grand ballroom.

“It’s exciting for trick-or-treaters ’cause this year everyone gets a little piece of the East Wing,” Fallon joked, as the audience roared in laughter. “Isn’t that nice? I think that’s cool. ‘There you go. There you go.’”

After the applause, Fallon squeezed in another Trump jab about the president seemingly avoiding questions connected to his reported relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“Yeah, Trump will give out candy, but if someone asks about the Epstein files, he’ll hit the lights and pretend he’s not home,” Fallon quipped.

The demolition of the White House’s East Wing was met with widespread outcry over the legality of the decision to make way for a grand ballroom. Built in 1902, the East Wing has been home to everything from the offices of the First Lady to a 42-seat movie theater.

The demolition was also a reversal of Trump’s July 2025 pledge that none of the existing White House infrastructure would be damaged or destroyed as he builds his 90,000-square-foot ballroom. The cost of the ballroom so far is $300 million, with costs being covered by donors like Google, Apple and Amazon.