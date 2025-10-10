Amy Poehler Comes to Jimmy Fallon’s Rescue Mid-‘Tonight Show’ Monologue | Video

Amy Poehler and Jimmy Fallon spent three seasons together on “Saturday Night Live” back in the early 2000s, so it makes sense he’d be excited to see her host the late-night sketch comedy show this weekend.

However, he’s so excited, he practically injured himself on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday night — but luckily, Poehler was there to save the day.

After Fallon fell to the floor towards the end of his monologue after pretending to run in Crocs and subsequently proclaimed he had sprained his ankle, Poehler emerged from the curtains to provide some assistance. Although, the crowd almost kept the bit from landing with how much applause they threw the comedians’ way.

Ultimately, the “Parks and Recreation” star indeed got to plug that she’ll be hosting Episode 2 of “SNL” Season 51 on Saturday, complete with musical guest Role Model.

Play video

“I’m taking this cushion cause Taylor Swift sat on it,” Poehler added as she left the stage following the “Life of a Showgirl” singer’s late-night appearance on Monday. Swift’s extended interview is also set to air on Friday.

Poehler and Fallon appeared on Seasons 26, 27 and 28 of “SNL,” with Poehler taking over the Weekend Update anchor chair opposite Tina Fey upon the “Tonight Show” host’s exit.

“The Tonight Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC, while “SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.