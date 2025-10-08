Huntr/x Performs ‘Golden’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Live on ‘The Tonight Show’ | Video

They’re going up. After joining Bad Bunny on the “Saturday Night Live” Season 51 premiere over the weekend, the singing stars of “KPop Demon Hunters” returned to NBC on Tuesday night for a live performance on “The Tonight Show.”

Huntr/x’s EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami performed their No. 1 song “Golden” live, complete with animation from the hit Netflix movie.

Their performance also comes the same day the trio opened up about the soundtrack’s massive success in an exclusive interview with TheWrap.

“They gave us very detailed guidelines of what the characters are going through during a scene, or what they’re feeling … and that helps a lot with the writing process,” EJAE explained of her songwriting process. “And thankfully, I already connected with the characters, and especially Rumi, on so many different levels that I was able to put personal emotional experiences into the lyrics.”

Play video

“It took a lot of time, and thought, and blood, sweat and tears to really build these songs vocally,” Ami added. “So seeing the fans really be interested in that process, and ask you, ‘Well, what was Mira’s harmony?’ ‘OK, well, Mira has the low harmony in this song, but she actually has the high harmony in that song.’”

“Golden” has now spent eight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, while the soundtrack has twice been the country’s No. 1 album — and “KPop Demon Hunters” itself is Netflix’s No. 1 original film of all time.

Plus, elsewhere in their NBC appearance, the voices behind Rumi, Mira and Zoey were surprised when host Jimmy Fallon presented them with a platinum record for the song.

“The Tonight Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC, while “KPop Demon Hunters” is available to stream on Netflix.