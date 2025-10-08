Taylor Swift’s Jimmy Fallon Interview Gets Surprise Extended Cut

Swifties can look forward to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Taylor’s Version).

NBC announced Wednesday that the network would air a special episode of the late night show on Friday titled “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Taylor Swift (Extended Cut).” The episode, which airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, will feature a lengthier version of Swift’s recent interview with Fallon that aired on an Oct. 6 episode. Peacock subscribers can view the extended edition on the streaming service the following day.

The special episode is just another marker of the cultural domination Swift has felt in the wake of her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” The album broke a number of streaming records across platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. “The Fate of Ophelia” (the album’s lead single) became the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history.

It wasn’t just a good weekend for Swift on streaming services, either. The artist’s theatrical listening event, “Release Party of a Showgirl,” brought in $33 million at the box office over the weekend, coming in first place ahead of the second weekend of “One Battle After Another” and the opening of “The Smashing Machine.”

As usual, Swift released a number of various editions and tie-ins to her album, with die-hard fans scrambling to collect multiple physical copies to get every possible piece of content. After “Life of a Showgirl’s” release, Swift announced four limited edition CDs that each had two acoustic bonus tracks — yet no two CDs had the same bonus songs.

Despite breaking records, the album received markedly mixed reviews (even from Swifties) online compared to the singer’s usually impenetrable track record. Swift, however, said she didn’t mind.

“I welcome the chaos,” she said in a conversation with Zane Lowe. “The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping. And art, I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art. I’m not the art police. It’s like everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want. And what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror.”