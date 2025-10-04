Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Breaks Day 1 Streaming Records on Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music

“The Life of a Showgirl,” the latest album from Taylor Swift, is already on a record-breaking run.

Swift’s 12th studio album broke multiple records after it released on Friday, hitting historic numbers on Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify. These single-day records were attributed not only to her album as a whole, but also to its lead single, “The Fate of Ophelia.”

At 8:46 a.m. PST, Spotify announced on X that “The Life of a Showgirl” had already become the most-streamed album in a single day so far in 2025. By 3 p.m., Spotify cited “Ophelia” as the most-streamed song in a single day in the history of the music platform.

The Life of a Record-Breaker ❤️‍🔥 On October 3rd, 2025, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” became the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/WIPRVBaGVS — Spotify (@Spotify) October 3, 2025

The song remained the same over at Apple Music. There, the album likewise broke the record for the most streams in its first day so far in 2025, the music streaming platform announced on Instagram. While “The Fate of Ophelia” has not yet broken the all-time record like it did at Spotify, Apple Music did say it had the most first-day listens of any song in 2025.

Even better news for Swift came from Amazon Music. On X, the streamer announced that “The Life of a Showgirl” was the most-streamed album of all time in its first day on the service.

These broken records are hardly a surprise, with Swift’s recent albums often coming with history-making numbers. In a different medium, Swift saw similar numbers earlier in 2025, with her appearance on now-fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast “New Heights” breaking YouTube’s podcast record with 13 million views in a single day. It was there that Swift announced the Oct. 3 release of “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Heading into the weekend, TheWrap is also looking at the box office to gauge Swift’s continued “Showgirl” successes. AMC theaters across the country are screning a “The Life of a Showgirl” release party event film. Clocking in at 89 minutes, the listening party event premiered the first music video for the album (“The Fate of Ophelia”) alongside lyric videos and what Swift described as “never-before-seen personal reflections” about the new music. The film also played at a number of Regal and Cinemark locations across the country.

“I hereby invite you to a dazzling soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 – Oct 5 only in cinemas!” Swift said on X.

While expected to top the box office charts this weekend, tracking for “Release Party of a Showgirl” is hovering around $35 million. That’s little more than a third of the $93 million opening that “The Eras Tour” earned in 2023 en route to becoming by far the highest grossing concert film of all time with $261.6 million worldwide.