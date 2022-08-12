FBI agents seized several boxes of papers from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate during its Monday raid, including documents marked “top secret,” according to warrant documents reviewed by TheWrap that suggest the former President is being investigated under the Espionage Act.

According to the documents unsealed by a federal judge Friday, the FBI seized 20 boxes of items, including documents marked “Various classified/TS/SCI” documents. Agents also found four sets of “top secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents.”

The documents show the the government is investigating Trump for, among other things, federal statute 739 — aka The Espionage Act — which punishes anyone who knowingly tries to remove, destroy, or conceal any defense-related with the intent to harm U.S. interests.

A federal judge on Friday agreed to unseal documents around the raid, including the search warrant and seized-property receipts — a move that Trump himself supported in a statement:

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years.”

This story is developing …